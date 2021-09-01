Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,251 shares of company stock worth $29,610,354. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average of $242.75. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.