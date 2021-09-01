Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.38. 240,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,140,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

