Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Workiva worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.