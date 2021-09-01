WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 990.60 ($12.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 968.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a market cap of £11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

