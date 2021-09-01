Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $44,100.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $45,240.00.

WRAP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,181. The firm has a market cap of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRAP shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

