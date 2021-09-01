Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $416,804.48 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $1,225.90 or 0.02509122 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $416,804.48 and $8,217.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

