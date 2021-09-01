WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get WW International alerts:

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $877,299.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,081,996.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 82,925 shares of company stock worth $3,327,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.