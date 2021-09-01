WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,081,996.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,405 in the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
