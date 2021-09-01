xBTC (xBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $149.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $394,960.38 and $149.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 911,714 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

