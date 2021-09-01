Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

