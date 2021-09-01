XPAC Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

XPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. XPAC Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During XPAC Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of XPAXU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

