XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

