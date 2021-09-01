Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF):

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,951. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

