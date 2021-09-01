XTRABYTES 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $839,774.39 and $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

