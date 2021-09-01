Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YRI. National Bankshares upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.359356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

