Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Plans None Dividend of $0.91

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.908 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.