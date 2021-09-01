Ycash Price Hits $0.27 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ycash has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $29,433.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00306203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00156123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00187730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,524,781 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

