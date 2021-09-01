Yearn Secure Price Reaches $1.46 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $884,088.37 and $74,985.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,101 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

