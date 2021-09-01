YENTEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $80,917.10 and $83.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.82 or 0.07718834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.13 or 0.01331660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00372635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00138320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00623476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00376845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00355085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006115 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.