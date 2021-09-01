YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $99.81. 8,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

