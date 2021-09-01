Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $433,020.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

