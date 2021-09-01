Yield Protocol Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $21,179.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00845146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.