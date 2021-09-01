YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 7.8% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $482,469.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00829522 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

