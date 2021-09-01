Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DAO opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAO. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

