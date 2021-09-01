Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.
DAO opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.