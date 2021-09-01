YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Capitalization Tops $396,787.71

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $396,787.71 and $106,790.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,036 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.