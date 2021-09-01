Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.48. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,335. The stock has a market cap of $781.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.