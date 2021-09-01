Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.