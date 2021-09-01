Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $1.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 669.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

