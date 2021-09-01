Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $15.20 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.