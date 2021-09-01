Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $15.20 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.