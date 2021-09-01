Zacks: Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Latch.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of LTCH opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

