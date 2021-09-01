Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $117.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $119.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVAC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

