Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 913.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $38.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

