Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

FTV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 36,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

