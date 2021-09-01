Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.