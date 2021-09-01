Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.33. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $429.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

