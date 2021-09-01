Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.