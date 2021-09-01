Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida also posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105,407.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

