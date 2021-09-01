Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $1,175,416. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.