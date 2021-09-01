Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

