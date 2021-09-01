Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $147.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.40 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

FOUR opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

