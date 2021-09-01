Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

TMHC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.