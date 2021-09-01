Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.02 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $102,803.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.