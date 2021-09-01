Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.82 or 0.07718834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.13 or 0.01331660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00372635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00138320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00623476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00376845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00355085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006115 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

