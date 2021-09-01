Zebi Token One Day Volume Hits $51,444.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.51 million and $51,444.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00136498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00161265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.61 or 0.07170200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,810.40 or 1.00307120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.85 or 0.00996237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,054,808,728 coins and its circulating supply is 795,175,707 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.