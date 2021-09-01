Zeepin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $274,483.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $686,434.49 and $274,483.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.