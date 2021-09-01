Zelwin (ZLW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Zelwin has a market cap of $362.43 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00010540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

