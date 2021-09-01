Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $152,679.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars.

