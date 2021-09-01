ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $33,986.83 and $1.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

