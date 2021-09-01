Zilla Market Cap Achieves $298,399.78 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $298,399.78 and $1,391.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

