Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 934,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

